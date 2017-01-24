class="single single-post postid-210707 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff gender reveal getting worldwide attention

BY Ryan Murphy | January 24, 2017
Scottsbluff gender reveal getting worldwide attention
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

On Saturday, Jon and Ashley Sterkel announced the gender of their baby in an explosive way.

Their reveal was heard from miles away; and got them in trouble with the law after detonating the tannerite without a permit.

But over the past few days, there story has garnered the attention of news outlets across the globe, including The Today Show, Inside Edition, and The Daily Mail in London.

KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy caught up with the Sterkel’s on Tuesday afternoon to talk about their 15-minutes of fame, and how a Western Nebraska couple is making a splash with their viral video:

