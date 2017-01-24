Scottsbluff gender reveal getting worldwide attention

On Saturday, Jon and Ashley Sterkel announced the gender of their baby in an explosive way.
Their reveal was heard from miles away; and got them in trouble with the law after detonating the tannerite without a permit.
But over the past few days, there story has garnered the attention of news outlets across the globe, including The Today Show, Inside Edition, and The Daily Mail in London.
KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy caught up with the Sterkel’s on Tuesday afternoon to talk about their 15-minutes of fame, and how a Western Nebraska couple is making a splash with their viral video: