Scottsbluff/ Gering Chamber alerting community of Spring Sports Poster scam

The Scottsbluff/ Gering United Chamber of Commerce is alerting people living in the Valley about a scam that at least one business has already fallen victim to.

The Chamber says Sheriff Mark Overman was contacted by a local business regarding a possible scam.

The business received an invoice in late December titled “Scottsbluff High School 2017 Spring Sports Poster” with instructions to make checks payable to “Sports Media 1490 Union Ave #401 Memphis TN 38104.” The billing amount was $149.

The same business was billed (and paid) an invoice in July titled “Scottsbluff High School 2016-2017 Winter Sports Poster” with instructions to make checks payable to “Sports Media, 7914 W. Dodge Road #348 Omaha NE 68114.” The billing amount was $149.

The business never received a poster after paying for it.

The business manager contacted Scottsbluff Schools and they were unaware of any “Spring Sports Poster.” The business manager called the contact number 1-888-441-9584, but was not able to speak to anyone.

The Chamber and Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to be on the look out for such scams and report anything that you find suspicious.