Scottsbluff/Gering Kindergarten Registration Approaching

Registration of kindergarten students for the 2019-2020 school year, in both Scottsbluff and Gering, will be held February 25-March 1 in all elementary schools. Registration will be held at the elementary school in the family’s attendance area. If you are in Scottsbluff and unsure of your attendance area, a map is available at www.sbps.net/map where you can enter your address to determine the school your child will attend. Gering attendance centers can be verified by checking your address with the school nearest to you.

The Scottsbluff Bear Cub Preschool is holding registration for 3 and 4 year olds at the same time at the preschool which is located at 2512 2nd Avenue, between Scottsbluff High School and Bluffs Middle School. The Gering Public Schools Preschool is holding registration for 3 and 4 year olds at the preschool which is located at Lincoln Elementary, 1725 13th Street, each elementary school and the Administration Office. Following is the schedule for each district:

Scottsbluff Public Schools: Gering Public Schools:

Feb 25-Mar 1 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. Feb 25-Mar 1 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

(All Elementary Buildings and Bear Cub Preschool) (All Elementary Buildings and Preschool)

February 26 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Feb 25-Mar 1 7:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

(All Elementary Buildings and Bear Cub Preschool) (Administration Office)

Parents are reminded that:

1. A student must be registered by the parent/guardian of the child.

2. A copy of the State Certified birth certificate is needed for registration.

3. Nebraska statute (79-214) requires that immunization, physicals, and visual examinations must be completed and a record provided to the school before the child enters. If these records are not provided prior to the first day of school, the student will not be admitted. The physical and visual examinations must be completed within 6 months prior to entrance

Immunizations required:

3 doses of DTaP, DTP, DT, or Td vaccine, one given on or after the 4th birthday

3 doses of polio vaccine

2 doses of MMR vaccine, given on or after 12 months of age and separated by at least 1 month

3 doses of Hepatitis B vaccine

2 doses of varicella given on or after 12 months of age

4. Proof of address (such as a current driver’s license, utility bill, etc.)

5. A student must be 5 years of age on or before July 31, 2019 for kindergarten. Children who will be 3 or 4 years of age by this date are eligible for Preschool.

6. Parents interested in registering for Scottsbluff Bear Cub Preschool can download forms at www.sbps.net/preschool and return them to the Scottsbluff Bear Cub Preschool office. Parents interested in registering for Preschool or Kindergarten in Gering can download forms at www.geringschools.net under the “Parents” tab, then “School Forms” on the right hand side of the page. They may be returned to Lincoln Elementary, your neighborhood school or Central Administration Offices.

7. For Scottsbluff families with students turning 5 years old between July 31 and Oct 1, information on early admission is available at www.sbps.net.

It is important that parents/guardians complete this registration as soon as possible so planning can be completed for next year’s kindergarten and preschool classes.

Parents with questions should contact the elementary school in their attendance area.