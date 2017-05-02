Scottsbluff/ Gering Rotary Club donates $18,000 to CAPstone

The Scottsbluff/ Gering Rotary Club steps up in a huge way, donating $18,000 to CAPstone for some much needed renovations.

During their Wednesday meeting at the Scotts Bluff County Club, Rotary Gold Co-Chair Audrey Murphy helped present the check to CAPstone Executive Director Holly Brandt.

Brandt says CAPstone did major renovations in 2016 to better serve their growing client base, but were still short $20,000 after using all of their grants and donations.

“And so, this check for $18,000 just means so much to be able to have everything for our building expansion taken care of, and then we’re going to replace our carpet in the basement, so some of those funds will go to help us replace that carpet,” says Brandt.

Brandt says they were very excited to be chosen as this year’s benefactor- and had a really good time at the actual Rotary Gold event.

In year’s past, proceeds from the Rotary Gold Event have gone to other great causes- including Downtown Scottsbluff and Gering revitalization, The Cirrus House, and the Midwest Theater.