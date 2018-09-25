Scottsbluff-Gering Rotary Club donates to United Way Day of Caring

The Scottsbluff-Gering Rotary Club recently presented a $3,000 donation to United Way of Western Nebraska to help sponsor the upcoming Day of Caring Food Packaging event to help fight food insecurity in our communities.

At this event approximately 200 community volunteers will package 60,000 meals of shelf-stable, microwaveable, fortified meals that will stay in our communities and be distributed through programs serving food insecure families.

For more information on this event please call 308-635-2522. Donations specific to this project can be mailed to or dropped off at the United Way office -1517 Broadway Suite #106 Scottsbluff, NE 69361. (Please note these donations: 2018 Day of Caring).