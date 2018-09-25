class="post-template-default single single-post postid-337362 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff-Gering Rotary Club donates to United Way Day of Caring

BY Media Release | September 25, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Scottsbluff-Gering Rotary Club donates to United Way Day of Caring
Pictured- l to r -United Way Campaign Co-Chairs Doug Couse (Western States Bank) and Becca Tompkins (First State Bank), Steph Black (United Way) and Mike Downey (Rotary Club vice-president).

The Scottsbluff-Gering Rotary Club recently presented a $3,000 donation to United Way of Western Nebraska to help sponsor the upcoming Day of Caring Food Packaging event to help fight food insecurity in our communities.

At this event approximately 200 community volunteers will package 60,000 meals  of shelf-stable, microwaveable, fortified meals that will stay in our communities and be distributed through programs serving food insecure families.

For more information on this event please call 308-635-2522. Donations specific to this project can be mailed to or dropped off at the United Way office -1517 Broadway Suite #106 Scottsbluff, NE 69361. (Please note these donations: 2018 Day of Caring).  

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments