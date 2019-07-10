Scottsbluff/ Gering Rotary Club unveils Little Free Libraries

Readers of all ages looking to get into a good book this summer are in luck, because a local library is now a lot closer than you think.

The Scottsbluff/Gering Rotary Club has placed a total of five decorated “little house” storage boxes throughout Scottsbluff and Gering for taking and leaving books via the Little Free Library program.

There is no system for check out, people are encouraged to take a book for free, leave a book for the next patrons, and enjoy your love of reading. People are encouraged to utilize this free program as often as they please.

Rotarian Megan Hayward says Scottsbluff used a system to place their books stations in high traffic areas, and Gering chose city parks throughout town.

Book stations are located at Westmoor Pool and the Lakota Lutheran Center in Scottsbluff, as well as the McLellan, Hampton, and Johannes parks in Gering.