Scottsbluff, Gering students rally on Nationwide Walkout Day

Scottsbluff and Gering High School students rallied today as part of a nationwide school walkout marking the one-month anniversary of the shooting deaths of 17 students in Parkland, Florida.

The #Enough National School Walkout called on students to be out of class for 17 minutes – one for each of the victims- at 10 this morning.

Approximately 50 students stood on the sidewalk outside Scottsbluff High chanting “No More Silence, End The violence” to show their solidarity for the Florida students and their concern about gun violence at schools.

Several students said it is time to do something and indicated they had been scared the week after the shooting when there were alleged threats on social media.

SHS Principal Mike Halley said the school did not condone the walkout and it was considered an unexcused absence, but safety was the main concern. Halley said they wanted to get the students back to class as soon as possible without a disruption in the day.

Halley said administrators were not going to block the students from expressing their thoughts, but felt they would be better off if they did it on their own time.

At Gering High School, approximately two dozen students gathered silently at the flagpole outside of school and then orderly returned to class. Principal Eldon Hubbard says they decided to treat the walkout as an excused absence as long as parents called ahead of time to indicate their child could participate in the event.

Hubbard said they were not going to prohibit students from their constitutional rights.