Scottsbluff High Air Force ROTC Junior program starts strong

BY Kevin Mooney | August 13, 2018
Instructors Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Johnson and Master Sergeant William Runk

The Scottsbluff High School Air Frce ROTC Junior ROTC unit will be kicking off its inaugural school year with an amazing 135 cadets signed up.

Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Johnson and Sergeant William Runk will be the instructors and helped recruit the class, the only one in the panhandle Johnson says they were amazed at the response, noting “it is unheard of to have that many students at the start”. Johnson attributed it to the strong recruiting efforts of Sergeant Runk.

Sergeant Runk says the students had no one specific reason for signing up, noting there were almost as many incentives for joining the class as students participating. Both men said the program is about developing leadership and citizenship qualities, the teaching of aerospace science and wellness.

Students will be wearing their uniforms Wednesday and displaying the colors at extracurricular activities throughout the year.

