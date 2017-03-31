Scottsbluff High School Principal Mike Halley gets top honors

Scottsbluff High School Principal Mike Halley has been named the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals Region V High School Principal of the Year for 2017-2018.

“I feel very honored and blessed to be recognized by my peers in Region V,” said Halley. “Everything we do at SHS is definitely a team effort and this kind of award wouldn’t be possible without the support of many others. Our administrative team, counseling department, teaching staff, classified staff, students, and parents are all contributors to this recognition.”

Nominations are accepted by any Nebraska educator for a secondary school principal that exemplifies quality leadership in education. The award is voted on by members of the region. Region V extends from McCook to Valentine and west to the state line and consists of approximately 45 principals. NSASSP is affiliated with the Nebraska Council of School Administrators and the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

“SHS’ success has been remarkable over the course of Mike Halley’s tenure with the steady increase in graduation rate from 73% to over 91% highlighting the extraordinary accomplishments we have seen at the school,” said Rick Myles, Scottsbluff Public Schools Superintendent. “Mike has done a great job of cultivating a great leadership team at SHS and together they have articulated an exciting plan for the future that will place the school among the very best, anywhere.”

Having received this award, Halley is now eligible to apply for Nebraska Principal of the Year.