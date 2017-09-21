class="post-template-default single single-post postid-261257 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff High School Senior Dakota Empfield Selected to NSAA’s Believers & Achievers

BY Media Release | September 21, 2017
Courtesy Scottsbluff Public School District

Scottsbluff High School is proud to announce that Senior Dakota Empfield has been selected to the NSAA’s 2017-18 Believers & Achievers.  

Empfield is the son of Devin and Barbara Empfield.

Beginning in October 2017 and continuing through March 2018, 48 Nebraska high school seniors will be honored as Believers & Achievers. From those 48 finalists, eight will receive $500 scholarships from U.S. Bank® to the college or university of their choice at a scholarship banquet to be held on April 29, 2018.

These students will be recognized at NSAA State Championships throughout the 2017-18 activities year and on bi-monthly posters sent to all NSAA member schools and U.S. Bank® branches throughout the state.

For more information on the U.S. Bank® Believers & Achievers Awards Program, is available at their website at http://nsaahome.org/awards/bainfo.pdf

