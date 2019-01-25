Scottsbluff High School Senior Jatin Cranmore named PVC Star Student of the Week

Whether it’s excelling in the classroom or sharing his passion for music through free lessons, Scottsbluff High School Senior Jatin Cranmore says it’s a labor of love.

Carrying a near-perfect GPA, he also volunteers his time providing free music lessons to others.

That caught the eye of his nominator, and this week Cranmore was recognized for his efforts and was named the Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week.

Watch his segment now… and you can nominate a deserving K-12 student to be the next Star Student of the Week click HERE .