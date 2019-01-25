class="post-template-default single single-post postid-361655 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff High School Senior Jatin Cranmore named PVC Star Student of the Week

BY Ryan Murphy | January 25, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Scottsbluff High School Senior Jatin Cranmore named PVC Star Student of the Week
Jatin Cranmore (Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

Whether it’s excelling in the classroom or sharing his passion for music through free lessons, Scottsbluff High School Senior Jatin Cranmore says it’s a labor of love.

Carrying a near-perfect GPA, he also volunteers his time providing free music lessons to others.

That caught the eye of his nominator, and this week Cranmore was recognized for his efforts and was named the Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week.

Watch his segment now… and you can nominate a deserving K-12 student to be the next Star Student of the Week click HERE .

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments