Scottsbluff High School to host Phase II Grand Opening Saturday

Scottsbluff High School will be holding a public Grand Opening for Phase II on Saturday, April 7th at 10:30 a.m. This is a grand opening for the final completion of the renovation and construction project. Scottsbluff High School students and parents, members of the media, bond campaign volunteers and members of the public are encouraged to attend. Guests should park in the West parking lot and enter through the south main entrance. A tentative itinerary for the event is as follows:

10:30 am, Welcome – Mike Halley, Scottsbluff High School Principal, SHS Cafeteria/Commons

Ruth Kozal, Board of Education President

Video Messages from Senator Deb Fischer and Congressman Adrian Smith

Richard Myles, Superintendent

Career Academy Video created by SHS Junior Ben Vidlak

Jonathan Hunzeker, Scottsbluff Public Schools Foundation President

Closing Remarks and Tour Instructions Mike Halley, Scottsbluff High School Principal

Ceremonial Cutting of the Ribbon

11:00 am, Building tours begin

Construction began for this project in October of 2015 and included new construction and/or renovations to 80% of the building. Phase II includes a new Library/Media Center, Freshman Academy, Ag and Construction Trades classrooms, Athletic Facilities and Air Force Jr. ROTC classrooms. Tours will be offered to the public at 11:00 for both Phase II as well as the building in its entirety. For more information contact Scottsbluff Public Schools at 308-635-6200.