Scottsbluff hires new library director

The City of Scottsbluff has hired a new Library Director.

Erin Aschenbrenner will be replacing Noelle Thompson, who announced this spring she was moving to Illinois with her family.

Aschenbrenner received her Bachelors in Library Science from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and will start her new duties on August 5th.

City Manager Nathan Johnson says Aschenbrenner has a passion for continuing the success of the library, and looks forward to her enthusiasm and her excitement to be involved in our community.