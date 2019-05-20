Scottsbluff infant dies in I-80 crash near Gretna Saturday afternoon

Authorities say a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska killed a 4-month-old child from Scottsbluff Saturday afternoon.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says a Chevy sedan driven by 19-year-old Adriana Rodriguez of Scottsbluff crossed the center median near Gretna during a storm, and collided with a minivan, driven by 73 year old Mary Lynch of Omaha.

The infant girl identified as Amila Johnson was in a secure car seat but didn’t survive the accident. Rodriguez and two others in the sedan were transported to local hospitals, as were Lynch and a second occupant of the van.

Conditions on those who were injured were not immediately available.