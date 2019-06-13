Scottsbluff injury accident sends Gering woman to hospital

An 18-year-old Gering woman has been taken to Regional West following a two-vehicle accident that took place Thursday morning in Scottsbluff.

Police say 22-year-old Tyler Buskirk of Minatare was westbound on Highway 26 and attempted to turn south onto Avenue I. Buskirk failed to yield to 18-year-old Elizabeth Douville of Gering, who was driving eastbound through the intersection on Highway 26.

Buskirk failed to yield the right of way, causing the accident to occur.

Douville was not wearing her seat belt, and was taken by Valley Ambulance for complaints of injuries to her head, neck, back and hip. Buskirk was wearing his seat belt, but was cited for failure to yield. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.