Scottsbluff Kiwanis Christmas trees benefit local youth

The Scottsbluff Noon Kiwanis Club is once again offering fresh-cut Christmas trees from Idaho at their tree lot just north of the former TLC nursery area.

Scottsbluff Kiwanis Foundation President Jeff Reifschneider says there are approximately 275 Grand and Frasier trees of all shapes and sizes.

Reifschneider says for the third year in a row the Kiwanis Club has held the line on prices despite increases in transportation and cost for the product. The tree sales over the last 15 years have resulted in scholarships for over 90 students at Scotts Bluff County schools.

Hours at the tree lot are 12-8 Monday through Friday, 9-8 Saturday, and 12-6 on Sunday.