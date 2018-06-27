Scottsbluff Kiwanis donates to United Way Day of Caring

The Scottsbluff Kiwanis Club and the Kiwanis Foundation presented a $1,000 donation to United Way of Western Nebraska to help sponsor the 2018 Day of Caring Food Packaging event to be held October 2, 2018.

At this event approximately 200 community volunteers will package 60,000 meals (10,000 packages) of shelf-stable, microwaveable, fortified meals that will stay in our communities and be distributed through programs serving food insecure families.

Funding for this event is raised through grants and donations specific to the project so as not to affect the annual United Way campaign fundraising efforts which helps support partner agencies. Sponsors for the Food Packaging Event thus far are Arby’s Foundation, TEAM Auto Center, NPPD and the NEXT Young Professional Group.

For more information on sponsoring this event please call 308-635-2522. Donations specific to this project can be mailed to or dropped off at the United Way office -1517 Broadway Suite #106 Scottsbluff, NE 69361. (Please note these donations: 2018 Day of Caring).