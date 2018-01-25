Scottsbluff library contender for ‘Best Library in the Country’

The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library is one of 116 in the United States that has been nominated as one of the best libraries in the country.

The contest is being put on by a non-profit called ‘Engaging Local Government Leaders.’ The winner will receive the Leslie B. Knope award- based on Amy Poehler’s character on the TV show Parks and Recreation.

116 libraries from across the country will be whittled down to 32 following the first round of voting.

Library Director Noelle Thompson is encouraging locals to vote for the Scottsbluff library.

Deadline for the first round of voting is Friday, and if the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library gets enough votes, they’ll move on to the next round.

Thompson adds that this award is more just for fun- but it’s always good to get national recognition.