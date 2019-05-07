Scottsbluff library director stepping down this summer

After leading the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library for the past two-and-a-half years, Director Noelle Thompson has announced her plans to leave the area later this year.

The move comes after her husband- WNCC Theater Instructor Robert Thompson- accepted a new position closer to family in Galesburg, Illinois.

“My husband was offered another position at a college, which happens to be in my hometown,” explains Thompson, “And it’s actually a college he had actually worked at before and has good relationships there.”

Thompson says says she hopes to stay on with the library until late July or early August, and oversee one year of successful growth of the summer reading program.

“That’s continuing to grow every year,” adds Thompson. “We’re excited- we’re developing a maker-space right now- which I hope to have open before I go. That’s a big thing for library and the community, so we’re looking forward to that. We hosted the Innovation Studio last fall, and so this is kind of a continuation of that based on its success.”

Thompson says the move is bittersweet.

“It is hard. If we could have the best of the both worlds- if I could take this library with me- I absolutely would.”

Thompson says she’s excited to be closer to family and to have her children know their grandparents and grow up around aunts, uncles, and cousins.

“But this has been the opportunity of a lifetime, and really we’ll miss the community- and particularly the library community- both the staff, volunteers, and patrons.”

The City of Scottsbluff is currently advertising for a new library director as well.