Scottsbluff library eliminated from national contest

It was a great run, but the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library fell a few hundred votes short from advancing to the next round of a contest aimed at naming the country’s best public library.

In Engaging Local Government Leader’s best library contest, Scottsbluff advanced from the initial round of 116 and the second round of 32.

However in the Sweet 16, the Lawrence Public Library in Kansas edged the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library by 377 votes.

The contest did help shine the spotlight on Scottsbluff’s library, and Library Director Noelle Thompson said she was amazed at all of the community support they received over the last few weeks.