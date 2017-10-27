Scottsbluff man accused of burglarizing rural home

A Scottsbluff man on three years probation for breaking into Gering storage units has been arrested on a warrant for burglary.

30 year old Miguel Alvarez is accused of breaking into a home on Lockwood Road October 12th and taking jewelry. The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s office became involved after a son of the woman who owns the home observed suspicious activity at the residence. The witness saw two people flee from the home in a vehicle parked in the driveway when he investigated the situation.

Jewelry and a jewelry box believed taken from the home was identified by the witness as belonging to his mother when the deputy found them in the suspect’s car and residence.

A warrant for the arrest of Alvarez was issued Thursday and he will make his first court appearance today.