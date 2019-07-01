Scottsbluff man accused of holding knife to a man’s neck during June robbery

A 24-year-old man is facing several felony charges after police investigate a couple’s report of a robbery at an East Overland apartment in Scottsbluff last month.

Issac Iron Bear of Scottsbluff has been charged with Robbery, Use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and Terroristic threats for the June 20th incident.

The male victim told police the suspect forced him into a bathroom, forced him to strip while holding the knife to his throat, threatening to kill him and stab his girlfriend. The victim handed over his smartphone and $60, and was eventually able to leave the bathroom and the residence with the female victim.

Following further investigation, officers arrested Iron Bear at a local motel June 30. During the arrest, officers say Iron Bear started to resist, and during a search a blue straw was found in his pocket with a white substance that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

A second court case against Iron Bear charges him with Resisting arrest 1st offense and Possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled for his first court appearance Monday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.