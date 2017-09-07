Scottsbluff man accused of pointing rifle at woman over furniture dispute

A Scottsbluff man is facing two felony charges after a Wednesday night disturbance on Highland Drive in northwest Scottsbluff.

47-year-old Sean Martin was arrested by authorities after they were dispatched to a home regarding a disturbance involving a gun.

Court documents say Martin had rented the home from the woman before she sold it to a third party, and she offered to sell him some of the furniture she had furnished the home with.

The woman said Martin agreed to purchase the furniture, but never made a payment. On Wednesday night, she was told she could pick up the furniture that he did not pay for, but when they started to load it up Martin reportedly stepped outside and pointed a rifle at her and told her to get off the property.

When authorities arrived to the home, they found the rifle was not loaded. However Martin was arrested on the charges of Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony and Terroristic Threats.