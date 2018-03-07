Scottsbluff man accused of rape being held on $250,000 bond

A 52 year old Scottsbluff man charged with forcible first degree sexual assault is being held on a $250,000 bond pending his first court appearance later today.

Court documents indicate the victim told Gering Police Jesse Bravo had come over to her house February 18th, and after they watched a movie together forced her to have sexual relations even though she told him she wasn’t interested and told him to stop in the middle of the act.

The documents say the victim told Gering Police she was afraid Bravo would drag her into the bedroom by her hair if she didn’t have sex with him. She also told Police Bravo had told her men would come after her if she didn’t cooperate and she was worried she might be evicted because Bravo had recently started bringing methamphetamine and marijuana to the residence.

The victim also said Bravo had flattened her maid’s tires and had blocked her phone so no one could contact her.

The warrant for Bravo’s arrest was served Tuesday and he was placed in the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.