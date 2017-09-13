Scottsbluff man accused of raping 14-year-old girl

A Scottsbluff man has been arrested for 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child following an investigation by the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department.

31-year-old Derek Fresorger was arrested Tuesday following a polygraph examination at the Nebraska State Patrol. Court documents say that Fresorger admitted to having sex with the 14-year-old girl multiple times.

The investigation began last Wednesday when deputies were advised of the sexual abuse. The girl said the sexual abuse had been happening “every month for the past two years.”

During a September 7 interview at the Sheriff’s Office, Fresorger denied ever having sexual contact with the girl; openly admitted to using and selling methamphetamine in the past few months; and agreed to submit to a polygraph exam on Saturday at the State Patrol.

Fresorger did not show up for the Saturday polygraph examination, and on Monday deputies went to his residence for a welfare check. At his home, they found a glass meth pipe with residue in his residence.

On Tuesday, a Nebraska State Patrol Sergeant administered a polygraph examination, and Fresorger “showed deception during the polygraph and then admitted to having sexual contact” with the 14-year-old.

After the polygraph, Fresorger admitted to having sex with the girl four times, and “he we was so ‘messed up on drugs’ for the past four years he cannot remember all the time he and (the victim) had sex.”

Fresorger also admitted to smoking methamphetamine prior to deputies arriving at his home on Monday.

Derek Fresorger was then arrested on the charge of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.