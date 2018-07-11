Scottsbluff man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

A 21-year-old Scottsbluff man has been arrested for 3rd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child following a Tuesday afternoon incident.

Court documents allege that Logan Trigg assaulted the girl on a home on Avenue F. It states that the alleged incident began when Trigg sat on the girl’s back and began tickling her, and then the action turned sexual in nature.

The girl did a forensic interview at CAPstone, while Trigg was interviewed at the Scottsbluff Police Department. He told police that he did sit on her and tickled her, but denied sexually assaulting the 13-year-old.

He will make his first appearance on the charge on Wednesday in Scotts Bluff County Court.