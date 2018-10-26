Scottsbluff man accused of sexually assaulting six-year-old

A 46-year-old Scottsbluff man has been arrested stemming from an alleged 2008 sexual assault on a six-year-old girl.

Harold Red Bear Sr. was arrested on a warrant charging him with 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. That stems from a CAPstone interview this summer, where the victim reported the sexual assault to forensic interviewers.

Investigators with the Scottsbluff Police Department reached out to the Rapid City Police Department, and said Red Bear Sr. was living with his sister in South Dakota. A RCPD Investigator interviewed Red Bear Sr., who was evasive answering questions about the victim and her brother.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Monday, and he was transported from Pennington County South Dakota to Scotts Bluff County to answer to the charges.

Red Bear Sr. is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charge today in court; bond has been set at $500,000 at 10%.