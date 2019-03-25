class="post-template-default single single-post postid-374686 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff man accused of urinating in park, chasing bystander with knife

BY Ryan Murphy | March 25, 2019
SBCDC Booking Photo

A 46-year-old Scottsbluff man is facing several felony charges after a Thursday incident at McCaffree Park in Scottsbluff.

Court documents say that Brandon Pate was arrested near Park and W. 15th Street after a male confronted him for urinating in public. Pate reportedly pulled a knife, threatened to slit the man’s throat and chased him while making slashing motions.

Police apprehended Pate, and found a total of five knives and a smoking device that smelled like marijuana. Nearby surveillance video also showed a man believed to be Pate chasing the victim with the knife.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with: Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, Felon in Possession of a Deadly Weapon, and Terroristic Threats.

Bond has been set at $100,000 at 10%, and he was scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges on Monday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court:

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
