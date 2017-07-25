Scottsbluff man appeals prison sentence; receives more penalties

A man who led Nebraska State Patrol officers on a high speed pursuit through Gering last September has won his appeal- in a sense- with the Nebraska Court of Appeals.

45-year-old Martin Palomo pleaded no contest to charges of Driving Under the Influence, Willful Reckless Driving, Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, and Obstructing a Police Officer.

Palomo was sentenced to a total of 38 months in prison, a $400 fine, and a six-month driver’s license revocation. He argued to the Court of Appeals that his sentence was excessive.

On Tuesday, the high court ruled on the case, and found there were errors in his sentencing. The Court of Appeals ruled that his fine was subject to a mandatory $500 fine- an increase of 20 percent- and the District Judge erred by imposing only a six-month license revocation. The high court ruled that Palomo’s driver’s license should be revoked for two years.

Palomo is eligible for parole in the spring of 2018.