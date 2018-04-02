Scottsbluff man arrested after deputies find more than an ounce of meth in vehicle

A Scottsbluff man has been arrested on a variety of drug charges after authorities reportedly found meth, cocaine and marijuana in his vehicle.

40-year-old Mario Blanco was arrested Sunday night on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Court documents say deputies went to Lucky Keno to follow up on an investigation, and saw Blanco and Tasha Longoria exit a red vehicle and go inside the building.

Deputies smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and saw a clear container with a green leafy residue inside.

They made contact with Blanco and Longoria inside Lucky Keno and brought them outside. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a bag that belonged to Blanco, which contained 33.2 grams of methamphetamine, 7.2 grams of cocaine, and a pill bottle with marijuana in it.

A bag reportedly belonging to Longoria had a glass pipe with white residue in it. She was arrested on a charge of meth possession.

Both were transported to the Scotts Bluff County Jail and are scheduled to make their first appearance on the charges Monday in County Court.