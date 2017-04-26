Scottsbluff man arrested following early morning high speed pursuit

An early morning pursuit that began in Gering lands a Scottsbluff man in jail.

Around 12:15 a.m., officers noticed a PT Cruiser speeding on U Street in Gering. The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed onto 17th Street, U Street, and then Five Rocks Road.

The driver, 32-year-old Miguel Tirado, ditched the vehicle on M Street next to a storage unit and ran on foot. Authorities detained Tirado initially, but was released because he wasn’t identified as the driver right away.

Several hours later, police made contact with the registered owner of the PT Cruiser at a residence on Birchwood Grove in Gering. While officers were at the home, Tirado began knocking on the door, and that’s when he was arrested and charged with Flight to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, and Driving Under Suspension.