Scottsbluff man arrested for assaulting deputies

A Scottsbluff man is facing several charges stemming from a Tuesday night disturbance in downtown Scottsbluff.

Police received a call about a man walking down the middle of Broadway who was screaming and trying to kick passing vehicles.

Court documents say the man- 28-year-old Juan D. Gonzales- had been at the ER earlier in the night creating a disturbance. Due to ‘aggressive behavior’ with law enforcement at Regional West, officers on Broadway tried to secure Gonzales in handcuffs while they took his statement.

After numerous verbal requests to comply, police and deputies took Gonzales to the ground to be handcuffed. During the struggle, he allegedly bit one deputy on the thumb, one deputy on the knee, and spat in the face of a third deputy.

Authorities also found a small baggie containing marijuana by Gonzales; he was arrested on three counts of Assault on an Officer, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Marijuana.

He is currently detained at the Scotts Bluff County jail awaiting his initial court appearance.