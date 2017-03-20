Scottsbluff man arrested for baseball bat attack

A 46 year old Scottsbluff man was arrested early Friday morning after being accused of striking another man over the head with a baseball bat.

Angel Cabral is facing a charge of 2nd degree assault after police responded to 17th Street and 2nd Avenue around 2 a.m. Friday morning where they located a male victim, who had a laceration and lump on his head.

Court documents say the victim identified Angel Cabral as the man who struck him with the bat, which police says was recovered on Cabral’s pickup.

Cabral is scheduled for a first court appearance Monday in Scotts Bluff County Court.