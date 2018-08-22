Scottsbluff man arrested for burglarizing local business

A 22-year-old Scottsbluff man has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing a local business earlier this month.

Riley Lenhart was arrested on Monday on charges of Burglary and Failure to Update Sex Offender Registration.

Court documents say the business owner contacted deputies after tools, cameras, and cash were missing from his shop. Pawn records show that Lenhart went to Mr. Money several times this month and pawned items that were missing from the shop. Deputies reviewed security footage and saw Lenhart on tape pawning some of the stolen items.

On Monday, Lenhart came to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning and admitted to entering the shop and taking items. He also said that he had been living with his girlfriend for approximately one month. Lenhart is a registered sex offender and didn’t notify authorities about his change of address, and was arrested on the aforementioned charges.

He will make his first appearance on the new charges on Wednesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.