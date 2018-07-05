Scottsbluff man arrested for burglarizing local firework stand

An 18-year-old Scottsbluff man and a 16-year-old male have been arrested and charged for allegedly burglarizing a firework stand on Avenue I.

Scottsbluff Police were dispatched to the Bellino firework stand early Tuesday morning after a reporting party reported witnessing the burglary. The witness confronted them and they returned numerous stolen fireworks.

When asked about where the money went, the suspects ran to their vehicle and drove off. Fortunately, the witness was able to catch their license plate and the vehicle was discovered on Avenue A and was occupied by two males.

The suspects, 18-year-old Darius Medina and a 16-year-old juvenile admitted to stealing nearly $400 worth of fireworks from the stand, and staff said $200 from the cash register had also been stolen.

Medina and the 16-year-old were arrested on charges of burglary and minor in possession.