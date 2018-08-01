Scottsbluff man arrested for commercial burglary

A 26 year old Scottsbluff man has been arrested for the burglary of Van Pelt Fencing on the Beltline Highway early Sunday morning.

Court documents say video surveillance Scottsbluff Police reviewed confirmed Steven Little Wolf was inside the building when several items were taken including a fixed blade Cabela’s knife. Police contacted Little Wolf Sunday and found the knife in his bedroom at his home after the suspect admitted to having it.

Little Wolf is charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine after a glass pipe with residue was located in the suspect’s right front pocket.