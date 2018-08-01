class="post-template-default single single-post postid-326687 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff man arrested for commercial burglary

BY Kevin Mooney | August 1, 2018
Booking photo provided by Scotts Bluff County Detention Center

A 26 year old Scottsbluff man has been arrested for the burglary of Van Pelt Fencing on the Beltline Highway early Sunday morning.

Court documents say video surveillance Scottsbluff Police reviewed confirmed Steven Little Wolf was inside the building when several items were taken including a fixed blade Cabela’s knife. Police contacted Little Wolf Sunday and found the knife in his bedroom at his home after the suspect admitted to having it.

Little Wolf is charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine after a glass pipe with residue was located in the suspect’s right front pocket.

