Scottsbluff man arrested for for domestic assault and threats to witnesses

BY Kevin Mooney | March 7, 2018
Scottsbluff man arrested for for domestic assault and threats to witnesses

A Scottsbluff man arrested for domestic assault who allegedly threatened the victim and a man trying to intervene with brass knuckles that had a knife attached is in the Scotts Bluff County jail.

Court documents say Scottsbluff Police responded to East Overland and 7th Avenue Tuesday night when a passenger in a passing vehicle said he observed a man throw a woman outside onto the ground and he tried to intervene.

The documents say the witness told Scottsbluff Police the man, later identified as 25 year old Russell Carlyle, came out of the house with the brass knuckles and the knife and threatened to stab him before he backed off and called authorities.

The documents say after Police arrived, talked to the witnesses, and observed the knife they arrested Carlyle for domestic assault and terroristic threats.

