Scottsbluff man arrested for Saturday strong-arm robbery

A Scottsbluff man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a woman Saturday morning at her apartment.

Court documents say Rick Stands, Jr. is accused of breaking into the woman’s home at three in the morning, demanding money. The documents say the victim gave him $120 to $130 cash and a Wal-Mart gift card and he left the residence located downtown on West 19th Street.

Stands was stopped by police around 10:30 that morning in a vehicle with no license plates and was arrested on suspicion of strong arm robbery, burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

The documents say Stands was upset because the victim sold him some “bad dope”. A glass pipe with residue that later tested positive for methamphetamine was seized during the arrest.