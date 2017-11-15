Scottsbluff man arrested for Terroristic Threats

A Scottsbluff man who was recently paroled on a felony conviction of attempted Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm was arrested Tuesday evening after authorities responded to a report of a male firing a gun.

32-year-old Josef Padilla was arrested at a rural Bayard residence on a charge of Terroristic Threats. Court documents say police received a report about Padilla walking around the residence firing a gun.

Police went to the residence and found the back door had been completely smashed out, and a woman said Padilla had been banging on the doors. She also said Padilla claimed he had a gun and “was going to shoot up her brother’s place,” and she had feared for her life.

A trooper had detained Padilla, and stated he had a paintball gun in the back of his minivan. Padilla was transported to the Gering jail on a felony charge of Terroristic Threats.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charge Wednesday in Scotts Bluff County Court; bond has been set at $15,000 at 10%.

In August, Padilla was granted parole on a 2011 conviction of attempted Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. He had served more than 6 years in prison on the Class 2 Felony.