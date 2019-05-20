Scottsbluff man arrested on burglary and strangulation charges

A 29-year-old Scottsbluff man has been arrested for reportedly breaking into a home, assaulting a woman, and holding her against her will.

Brett Armstrong is accused of breaking a window at the Rebecca Winters Apartment to gain access into the home. The victim said he tackled her, pinned her down, choked her and held her against her will for more than an hour.

During the Sunday incident, she tried to use her phone to call 911, but Armstrong proceeded to take her phone.

After he left the residence, she was able to contact police, who then interviewed Armstrong. Court documents say that he admitted that he did break the window to gain access and admitted to choking the woman as well.

He is now charged with Burglary, Strangulation, and 2nd Degree False Imprisonment. Armstrong is set to make his first appearance on the charges on Monday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.