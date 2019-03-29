Scottsbluff man arrested on felony, misdemeanor drug charges Wednesday

A 30-year-old Scottsbluff man faces multiple drug charges after officers serve an arrest warrant and find narcotics, including nearly a pound of THC-infused rice crispy bars.

Alfredo Gomez has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana more than an ounce but less than a pound.

Court records say Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputies were serving an arrest warrant at a Scottsbluff residence in the 1700 block of 8th Avenue Wednesday evening, and noted a strong odor of burnt marijuana when the door was opened.

Police say after being given permission to search the house, they found a backpack in Gomez’ room that contained 2 marijuana dispensary container with more than 25 grams of pot. Also found in the backpack were eight colored rice cripsy bars that tested positive for THC, each individually packaged on wax paper and wrapped in tin foil with an approximate total weight of 446.6 grams. Investigators say they also found a glasses case on the bedroom floor containing multiple small baggies with a white residue that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Officers say they also found more than a dozen smoking devices, two marijuana grinders, and numerous empty marijuana and THC Wax containers in the room.

Gomez was scheduled to make his first appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court Friday morning.