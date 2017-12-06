Scottsbluff man arrested on fraud and drug charges

Scottsbluff Police have arrested a 31 year old man for fraud and drug counts.

Eric Pinkstaff of Scottsbluff is accused of using a stolen credit card to buy gas at a Scottsbluff convenience store December 1st before evading responding Police. Two days later police located Pinkstaff on East Overland and while placing him under arrest for fraudulently using the credit card found three baggies with suspected methamphetamine in his pocket and wallet.

The substance in the baggies tested positive for methamphetamine at the Police station and the approximate weight was over seven grams.

Pinkstaff was in court Wednesday on charges of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute.