Scottsbluff man busted with more than two ounces of meth

A Scottsbluff man has been arrested following a January 16th WING Drug Task Force bust.

45-year-old Scott Johnson was arrested this week on a warrant charging him with: Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) More than 28 grams but less than 140 grams.

Court documents say on January 16th, members from WING executed a search warrant at Johnson’s home on 3rd Avenue, and found multiple bags of methamphetamine weighing a total of 67.7 grams.

Johnson was not home at the time the search warrant was executed; but at one point they saw his pick-up drive past the house, but were unable to locate the vehicle.

On January 26th, officers located Johnson’s unoccupied pick-up in Minatare, but were unable to locate him.

However this week, Banner County Sheriff Stan McKnight was able to arrest Johnson on the warrant; and he’s currently being detained on a $500,000 at 10%. Johnson is set to be arraigned on the Class IC Felony at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Scotts Bluff County Court.

If convicted on the charge, Johnson would be facing a maximum of 50 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 5 years behind bars.