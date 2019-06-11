Scottsbluff man caught with half an ounce of methamphetamine

A Saturday traffic stop in Scottsbluff turns into a sizable drug bust.

Court documents say that an officer pulled over a vehicle with Montana plates because the officer thought he recognized the driver, who had a suspended license.

The driver, 37-year-old Erick Nava-Suarez, did have a revoked Nebraska driver’s license and was arrested. When he was searched, officers found a glass pipe with white residue and a pill bottle with marijuana in it.

He was put into the patrol unit and taken to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center. After Nava-Suarez was booked in, the officer opened the back seat of the patrol unit and found a white plastic bag on the floorboard where Nava-Suarez was sitting.

Inside the bag was 16.39 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and car security footage showed him removing something from his shoe or pants leg and shoving it under the passenger seat in front of him.

He is now being held on a $250,000 bond, and facing charges including: Possession of Methamphetamine (14-27 grams)- Class 1D Felony and Possession of a Controlled Substance- Class 4 Felony.

Nava-Suarez was arraigned on the charges on Monday, and will be back in court on Thursday for his preliminary hearing.