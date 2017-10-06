Scottsbluff man charged in multiple burglary cases

A 21-year-old Scottsbluff man has been arrested after police investigated three separate burglaries.

Aaron Aguallo was arrested on Wednesday following multiple reports of stolen items from Scottsbluff residences.

Court documents say that police were dispatched to a home on West 24th Street after a girl reported someone trying to break into the home. She said she saw Aguallo in the backyard trying to steal a shop vacuum, and when she hit the window he took off running.

The girls’s father said a week ago, someone kicked in their side door and stole an XBox and believed Aguallo was the culprit.

Later in the day, another person contacted police saying his XBox One had been stolen sometime during the day. Additionally, Aguallo’s parents contacted the police to report that two Fender guitars had been stolen and said their son had taken them.

Police found both guitars at Mr. Money Pawn Shop, with Aaron Aguallo as the pawnee. Both stolen XBox’s were located at Game Stop, and Aguallo’s name was on those pawn slips.

Police tracked Aguallo down in a Pontiac Grand Prix on Avenue D, and also found marijuana and a pipe in the car.

He is now charged with two counts of burglary, and individual charges of attempted burglary, trespassing, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.