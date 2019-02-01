Scottsbluff man charged in Oct. 2017 burglary case

A Scottsbluff man is facing two felony charges and one misdemeanor in a burglary case dating back to late 2017.

Mark Reed is charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking $1,500 to $4,999 and misdemeanor criminal mischief after his arrest on a warrant issued this week.

Court records say Scottsbluff Police were called to a residence in October 2017, where a female victim claimed Reed was the likely suspect who broke into her house through a window, leaving blood on the broken glass, as well as the front and rear doors. The officer also spoke to the woman’s boyfriend, who reported his tires had been slashed, and he was missing prescription drugs, 19 Swiss Army knives and about $200.

The affidavit says the officer contacted the 69 year old Reed the same day at his home in Gering, noticing dried blood on Reed’s clothing plus blood stains on the man’s vehicle door handle and center console.

The officer collected a blood sample from inside the vehicle, and that sample, along with two from the first crime scene, were sent to the State Patrol crime lab in November of 2017. Results were returned a year later indicating all three came from the same person. With a second warrant for a DNA sample from Reed in December 2018, investigators say the results indicated a match with Reed and a warrant was issued.