Scottsbluff man charged with 25 felonies

A Scottsbluff man currently serving more than a 10 year jail sentence for violation of a protection order is now facing 25 fresh felony charges.

36-year-old Timothy Becker of Scottsbluff was charged on Wednesday with 25 counts of Protection Order Violation- 2nd Offense.

Court records show that from September 4th through September 28th, Becker reportedly made daily contact with the person who had filed the protection order violation against him.

Becker is currently serving a 3,780 day jail sentence, or a little more than 10 years, stemming from a case where he had 21 convictions of violation of a protection order. Becker received 180 days in jail on each of the 21 convictions, with each sentence to run consecutively to each other. His attorney has filed an appeal on that case, citing an excessive sentence for the nature of the crime.

If convicted on all of the latest charges, Becker could face up to two years in prison on each of the 25 charges.