Scottsbluff man charged with bruising young boy

A Scottsbluff man has been charged with intentional child abuse after he was accused of bruising a four year old boy.

Court documents say Alexander Godfrey was with the child when the victim said the suspect grabbed his biceps with both hands and put enough pressure on them to cause bruising. The young boy indicated his arms hurt during a forensic interview and when he was returned to his father from his mother’s home.

Investigators also said that Godfrey and the mother have numerous complaints within the child abuse/ neglect system for physical abuse of their children at various ages.

The incident allegedly occurred in late November and a warrant was issued for Godfrey’s arrest.

Godfrey made his first court appearance Friday and if convicted could serve up to three years in prison if convicted.