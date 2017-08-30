Scottsbluff man charged with felony child abuse

A 36-year-old Scottsbluff man has been arrested after authorities received a report of inappropriate phone messages with a 17-year-old girl.

Jimmy Pritchard is charged with felony charges of Intentional Child Abuse, Attempt of a Class IIA Felony, as well as a Class I misdemeanor.

Court documents say that Pritchard had video chatted with the teen while he was naked, and sent multiple messages alluding that he wanted sexual contact with the girl.

A warrant for Pritchard’s arrest was issued and served on Tuesday. He is scheduled to make his first appearances on the charges on Wednesday in Scotts Bluff County Court.