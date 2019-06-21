Scottsbluff man charged with felony theft by deception and forgery

A 30-year-old Scottsbluff man is facing two felony charges after allegedly stealing checks, and spending thousands of dollars from the victim’s account.

John Dunn is charged with a Class 2A Felony of Theft by Deception (More than $5,000) and a Class 4 Felony of 2nd Degree Forgery ($1,500-$5,000).

Court documents say that Dunn racked up more than $6,700 in fraudulent transactions on the victim’s account. He was arrested on the charges and will make his first appearance Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court.