class="post-template-default single single-post postid-391748 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff man charged with felony theft by deception and forgery

BY Ryan Murphy | June 21, 2019
Home News Regional News
Scottsbluff man charged with felony theft by deception and forgery
SBCDC Booking Photo

A 30-year-old Scottsbluff man is facing two felony charges after allegedly stealing checks, and spending thousands of dollars from the victim’s account.

John Dunn is charged with a Class 2A Felony of Theft by Deception (More than $5,000) and a Class 4 Felony of 2nd Degree Forgery ($1,500-$5,000).

Court documents say that Dunn racked up more than $6,700 in fraudulent transactions  on the victim’s account. He was arrested on the charges and will make his first appearance Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments